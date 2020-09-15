1/1
Anthony Allen "Umpa" Zielinski
1959 - 2020
Anthony "Umpa" Allen Zielinski, age 61, of Noblesville, passed away at 9:13 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at I.U. Health Blackford Hospital, Hartford City. Born on July 22, 1959 in Toledo, OH, he was the son of Richard and Carol (Day) Zielinski.
Anthony attended DeVilbiss High School, Toledo and graduated with the Class of 1977 and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Anthony attended Berkley School of Music for Audio Engineering and later owned and operated the Green Stripe Studio. He earned the number one sound technician award in Indiana two years in a row.
Anthony enjoyed working on cars and playing his bass guitar.
Survivors include his children Kristopher (Kara) Gilbert, of Waterloo, Krista Zielinski, of Fort Wayne, Dayne Zielinski, of Monroeville, Jacob Zielinski and Brittony Zielinski, both of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings Richard Zielinski and Thea Stauffer, both of Auburn, and Tara Casiano, of Fort Wayne; step-mother Carol "Sam" Zielinski, of Fort Wayne.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at DeMoney Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance.
Funeral services for Anthony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the funeral home. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Memorial donations may be given in memory of Anthony to his final expenses. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Anthony's family online condolences.

Published in The Post and Mail from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
