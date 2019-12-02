|
|
Anthony "Tony" Meek, 33, passed on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He graduated from Carroll High School. Tony was a talented metal fabricator recently working for Titan Metal Worx.
He is survived by his children, McKenzie and Jackson; mother, Lisa (George) Gerdes; father, James (Carol Carter) Meek; siblings, Katie Johnson, Ehren Gerdes, Jill (Brad) Carnahan and Jonathan Gerdes; and special friend, Laura Dreyer.
He was preceded in death by big sister, Jenny; and sister in law, Amanda Gerdes.
Visitation for family and friends is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the kid's education fund c/o Lisa Gerdes.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 3, 2019