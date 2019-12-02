Home

Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Anthony "Tony" Meek

Anthony "Tony" Meek Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Meek, 33, passed on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He graduated from Carroll High School. Tony was a talented metal fabricator recently working for Titan Metal Worx.

He is survived by his children, McKenzie and Jackson; mother, Lisa (George) Gerdes; father, James (Carol Carter) Meek; siblings, Katie Johnson, Ehren Gerdes, Jill (Brad) Carnahan and Jonathan Gerdes; and special friend, Laura Dreyer.

He was preceded in death by big sister, Jenny; and sister in law, Amanda Gerdes.

Visitation for family and friends is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the kid's education fund c/o Lisa Gerdes.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -