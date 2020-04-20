Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Arlene "Sue" Conner


1933 - 2020
Arlene "Sue" Conner Obituary
Arlene "Sue" Conner, 87, formerly of Roanoke, died at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Heritage Pointe, Warren, where she had been a resident since 2008. 

She was born January 25, 1933 in Adams County, Indiana, the only child of the late Ervin and Dora Belle (Clendenen) Yoder. Her formative years were spent in Fort Wayne, where she went to Forrest Park Elementary School and graduated from South Side High School in 1950. She earned a Registered Nurse (RN) degree from the Lutheran School of Nursing in 1953.

On March 1, 1953 she was united in marriage to Max Earl Conner. They made their home in Roanoke, where Max owned and operated the Conner Chevrolet Agency. Max died on February 20, 2010.

A homemaker, Sue also worked 16 years as nurse for Dr. B Trent Cooper, the town physician in Roanoke. 

She was a member of the Seminary United Methodist Church, Roanoke, and later Applegate UMC in Warren. With her husband, they were active members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) riding in the club's many events. For a change of pace, she enjoyed crochet.

She kept her active lifestyle in her retirement community, participating in the many social activities at Heritage Pointe. 

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Phil) Burkett, of Cass City, MI; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessica) Burkett, of the greater Baltimore, MD area, and Carissa Burkett, of Portland, OR; a half-brother, Ervin Yoder, of Huntington; and a half-sister, Shirley Ignace, of Fort Wayne.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Max, at the Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Preferred memorials in Sue's honor are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana or Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital, New York.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 21, 2020
