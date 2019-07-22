Arthur "Shorty" D. Hinen, 77, died at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne where he had been a patient for the past two months.

He was born on Sep. 22, 1941 in Whitley County, a son of the late Henry P. and Irene (Pequignot) Hinen. Shorty graduated from Columbia City Joint High School Class of 1959.

On June 9, 1962, he was united in marriage to Donna J. Sullivan. They always made their home in Whitley County.

A life-long farmer, he also worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne as a machinist for 39 years. Shorty had a passion for farming and collecting anything International Harvester.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; a daughter, Christine (Glen Jr.) Williamson, of Columbia City; a son, David (Sherie) Hinen, of Churubusco; four grandchildren, Trey Williamson, Eric Hinen, Haidyn Hinen and Brock Williamson; two sisters, Mary (Dave) Hasty, of Huntington and Patricia (Robert) Kehmeyer, of Columbia City; five sister-in-laws, Esther, Gaylen, Donna, Joyce and Linda Hinen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Ralph, Harry, Roy, Clarence, and Frank Hinen, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Hinen.

A mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 641 N Main St., Roanoke, Ind., 46783 with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Roanoke. Visitation will also be on Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary service immediately following visitation. Published in The Post and Mail on July 20, 2019