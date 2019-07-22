Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
641 N Main St
Roanoke, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
641 N Main St
Roanoke, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Hinen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur D "Shorty" Hinen


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur D "Shorty" Hinen Obituary
Arthur "Shorty" D. Hinen, 77, died at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne where he had been a patient for the past two months.
He was born on Sep. 22, 1941 in Whitley County, a son of the late Henry P. and Irene (Pequignot) Hinen. Shorty graduated from Columbia City Joint High School Class of 1959.
On June 9, 1962, he was united in marriage to Donna J. Sullivan.  They always made their home in Whitley County.
A life-long farmer, he also worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne as a machinist for 39 years. Shorty had a passion for farming and collecting anything International Harvester.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; a daughter, Christine (Glen Jr.) Williamson, of Columbia City; a son, David (Sherie) Hinen, of Churubusco; four grandchildren, Trey Williamson, Eric Hinen, Haidyn Hinen and Brock Williamson; two sisters, Mary (Dave) Hasty, of Huntington and Patricia (Robert) Kehmeyer, of Columbia City; five sister-in-laws, Esther, Gaylen, Donna, Joyce and Linda Hinen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Ralph, Harry, Roy, Clarence, and Frank Hinen, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Hinen.
A mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 641 N Main St., Roanoke, Ind., 46783 with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Roanoke. Visitation will also be on Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary service immediately following visitation.
Published in The Post and Mail on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now