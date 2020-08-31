Barbara Ann (Evard) Wagner, 86, of Huntertown, passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital.
Born on August 9, 1934 in Columbia City to the late Clem and Edith (Miller) Evard. She graduated from Columbia City High School in 1952.
She was a member of Life House Church Huntertown, Huntertown Lions Club, she was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, loved working at the concession stand for the Youth baseball and softball games. She was well loved, always wanting to be with people, her family and friends were very important to her.
Barbara retired in 1975, as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Richard Minear, then worked at Warner's Service Station in Huntertown, retiring in 2006.
She is survived by four daughters; Debbie Thornhill, Dalene Moser, Darlene (Bart) Walcutt and Dede (Dave) Wadman; two sons; David Cleland and Jerry (Whitney) Moser; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren
Barbara was preceded in death by a daughter Carletta Wagner and husband Frank Wagner.
Funeral service will be held 10:30, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main Street Churubusco, IN.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7, and one hour prior to services.
Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery.
Memorials will be to Huntertown Lions Youth Baseball and Huntertown Fire Department.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.