1/
Barbara Ann (Evard) Wagner
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann (Evard) Wagner, 86, of Huntertown, passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital.
Born on August 9, 1934 in Columbia City to the late Clem and Edith (Miller) Evard. She graduated from Columbia City High School in 1952.
She was a member of Life House Church Huntertown, Huntertown Lions Club, she was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, loved working at the concession stand for the Youth baseball and softball games. She was well loved, always wanting to be with people, her family and friends were very important to her.
Barbara retired in 1975, as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Richard Minear, then worked at Warner's Service Station in Huntertown, retiring in 2006.
She is survived by four daughters; Debbie Thornhill, Dalene Moser, Darlene (Bart) Walcutt and Dede (Dave) Wadman; two sons; David Cleland and Jerry (Whitney) Moser; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren
Barbara was preceded in death by a daughter Carletta Wagner and husband Frank Wagner.
Funeral service will be held 10:30, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main Street Churubusco, IN.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7, and one hour prior to services.
Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery.
Memorials will be to Huntertown Lions Youth Baseball and Huntertown Fire Department.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved