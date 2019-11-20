|
|
Barbara Ellen Thomas, 81, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Canterbury Nursing Home. Born July 7, 1938 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Edna (Sievers) Bates.
Barbara was a resident of Columbia City and graduated Columbia City High School with the Class of 1956. She received an Associate Degree in Drafting. She had worked with her family laying underground phone lines in her youth but went on to work for many companies throughout the years. However, her lifelong "career" was taking care of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children Jeffrey (Maureen) Rouse, of Spanaway, WA, Paul Rouse, of Fort Wayne, Phyllis (Harold) Rice, of Las Vegas, NV, Dennis (Emilia) Rouse, of Plantersville, TX, and Ernest (Andrea) Thomas, of Friendswood, TX; siblings, Charles (Sandra) Bates, of Oxnard, Calif., William (Julie) Bates, of New Ulm, MN, and Dorothy (Mark) Pressler, of Churubusco, IN; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leroy Thomas, and brothers Arthur Bates and Thomas Bates.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a gathering an hour prior. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 21, 2019