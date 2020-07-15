1/1
Barbara Jean (Heinley) Myers
1932 - 2020
Barbara Jean Heinley Myers, 88, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sage Bluff Health and Rehab Center. Born January 5, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Ethel (Schinbeckler) Heinley.
She was a bank teller supervisor for Lincoln Bank Northwest for 23 years retiring in 1994. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Delta Theta Tau Sorority and former officer, she volunteered at St. Joseph and Lutheran Hospitals.
Surviving are two sons, Charles Myers, Ft Wayne, and Thomas (Elizabeth) Myers, Columbia City; three daughters, LeeAnn (Ronald) Farnham, Angola, IN, Roberta (Terry) Hollenbaugh, Columbia City, and Angela (Dennis) Gilson, Ft Wayne, IN;18 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister Joan Heinley.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road Ft Wayne, IN, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home 8325 Covington Rd Ft Wayne, IN Burial Jefferson Township Cemetery Columbia City. Preferred memorials to Aldersgate United Methodist Music Department.

Published in The Post and Mail from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
JUL
17
Calling hours
09:00 AM
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
