Barbara M. Perry, 86, of Columbia City, passed away quietly on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in her home. She had lived in Columbia City for the past several years moving from Silver Lake where she spent nearly 25 years.
Barbara was the daughter of Elmer James and Edna Marie (Turner) Condon. She was born in Muncie, and spent most of her formative years on the family farm outside of nearby Daleville. She was a Center High School graduate, and attended Comptometry school in Detroit following graduation.
On Oct. 9, 1954, Barbara was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Perry. The two had met while working in Indianapolis. She was a telephone operator and he was a cook in their office building's diner. The pair would share 42 years together before his passing in 1997.
Barbara enjoyed reading many types of books. She enjoyed crochet and other crafts such as making memory albums, afghans and other items for friends and family. She also enjoyed travelling and had enjoyed trips to the Bahamas and Hawaii. She also traveled with her husband in his job as a long-haul truck driver.
Barbara had a giving heart and a kind personality. She was friendly to most everyone and truly enjoyed the fellowship of her neighbors at Blue Bell Lofts. She also enjoyed and was proud of her 'Cadillac' golf cart, which she used to get around in when she was no longer able to drive.
Survivors include two sons Kenneth (Deborah) Perry II, of Greeley, Colo., and Randy (Candice) Perry, of Columbia City; daughter, Nina Nottingham, of Orlando, Fla.; and two sisters, Reva Johnson, of Muncie, and Mary Alyce Schwer, of Port Charlotte, Fla. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
In addition to her husband, Kenneth, those who preceded Barbara in passing include brother James Condon; sister, Jacqueline Vadakin; and son, Joe Perry.
Visitation will be held at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw, IN, 46850 on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. At noon, ministerial student and family friend Kohltin Hoeppner will officiate Barbara's funeral service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Silver Lake.
Memorial gifts may be made to Parkview Cancer Institute c/o Parkview Foundation, Parkview Foundation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, IN, 46845.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 3, 2019