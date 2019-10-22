|
Barbara E. Treece, 84, of Columbia City, died at 8:55 a.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, Columbia City, where she had resided since 2013.
She was born in Wolf Lake, Indiana on April 17, 1935, a daughter of the late Robert S. and Eldora V. (Coverstone) Braden. Her formative years were spent in the Wolf Lake area, and she graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1953.
On June 25, 1966 she was united in marriage to Charles H. Treece. They made their home in Columbia City. Charles died on April 30, 2009.
She worked for ION Capacitors, Columbia City, in the production department.
A great cook, she enjoyed baking cookies and cakes, often for her church functions. Reserved with her laughter, when you made her laugh, you knew you touched her. Dear to her heart were her children and grandchildren, who she adored.
She is survived by two daughters, Joni (Darren) Davis, of Columbia City, and Carla (Gary) Mayer, of Glen Ellyn, IL; three grandchildren, Alisha (Scott Townsend) Treece, Marla (Matt) Zimmerman, and Reece Davis; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorceil Strader, of Fort Wayne.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul F. Braden and Robert E. Braden.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Nolt Cemetery, 2400 S. Washington Road, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the .
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 23, 2019