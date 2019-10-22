Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Treece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Treece


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Treece Obituary
Barbara E. Treece, 84, of Columbia City, died at 8:55 a.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, Columbia City, where she had resided since 2013. 

She was born in Wolf Lake, Indiana on April 17, 1935, a daughter of the late Robert S. and Eldora V. (Coverstone) Braden. Her formative years were spent in the Wolf Lake area, and she graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1953.

On June 25, 1966 she was united in marriage to Charles H. Treece. They made their home in Columbia City. Charles died on April 30, 2009.

She worked for ION Capacitors, Columbia City, in the production department. 

A great cook, she enjoyed baking cookies and cakes, often for her church functions. Reserved with her laughter, when you made her laugh, you knew you touched her. Dear to her heart were her children and grandchildren, who she adored.

She is survived by two daughters, Joni (Darren) Davis, of Columbia City, and Carla (Gary) Mayer, of Glen Ellyn, IL; three grandchildren, Alisha (Scott Townsend) Treece, Marla (Matt) Zimmerman, and Reece Davis; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorceil Strader, of Fort Wayne.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul F. Braden and Robert E. Braden.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Nolt Cemetery, 2400 S. Washington Road, Columbia City. 

Preferred memorials are to the .

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now