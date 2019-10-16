Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Betty Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Beard


1926 - 2019
Betty J. Beard Obituary
Betty J. Beard, 92, formerly of Columbia City, died at 9:45 a.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ossian where she had resided since January.

Betty was born in Columbia City on October 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Frank S. and Catherine (Miller) Bolyard. A life-long resident of Whitley County, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1944.

On July 9, 1944 she was united in marriage to Argyle E. Beard. They made their home in Thorncreek Twp. Argyle died February 12, 2012.

She began her work career in 1951, with Weatherhead, later Dana-Weatherhead Corp. She worked in purchasing and became a production control manager, retiring in November 1984 after 33 years of service. She was a 58-year member of Columbia City United Methodist Church where she was active in the Woman's Group and taught Sunday school. She served many years as a 4H leader.

A talented quilter, she made full size bed quilts for all of grandchildren for their high school graduation. They are now cherished heirlooms. She enjoyed watching all sports, especially basketball, maintaining season tickets to CCHS Eagles basketball for over ten years.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Spichiger, of Oak Brook, IL, and Barbara (James) Lambert, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Ana Maria (Michael) Dawson, of St. Charles, IL, Amy Jo Marlow, of Tulsa, OK, Michael (Heather) Marlow, of Millersburg, Derek Floyd, of Graniteville, SC, and Darren (Shaye) Floyd, of Ossian; five great-grandchildren, Cody Floyd, Taylor Floyd, Robert Dawson, Ainsley Marlow and Levi Marlow.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Beard; a grandson, Jason Floyd; sons-in-law, James Floyd and Lloyd Spichiger; a sister, Catherine Thompson; and a brother, Sterling Bolyard.

The funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at a later date at South Park Annex Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Columbia City Lodge 189 F. & A. M. or the Columbia City UMC Music Ministry.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
