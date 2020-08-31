1/1
Betty Jane Gregory
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jane Gregory, 83, of Columbia City, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 31, 1937 in Clark County, Virginia, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Lillian (Bryant) Lake.
She graduated from Clark County High School and Washington Bible College. On June 22, 1958, she married Pastor John Edward Gregory in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Along with being a homemaker, Betty was a church secretary for her husband and son. She was a member of Community of Hope Church and was a liver transplant survivor from 2009.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Jeremy) Hammer; sons, Keith Edward (Ruth) Gregory and Pastor Daniel Lee (Jennifer) Gregory; sister, Mary Ellen Creel; grandchildren, Kyle Cosner, Kelsey Gregory, Joel Gregory, Jordan Gregory, Rachel Gregory, Aaron Gregory and Kristen Gregory; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Gregory in 2012; sisters, Dorothy Howell, Elizabeth Ann Noyes, Peggy Terry and Janet Velez; and brothers, Benjamin Lee Lake Jr., Edward Lake and Harry Lake.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastors Dan Gregory and Jeremy Wike officiating. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Community of Hope. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Betty's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved