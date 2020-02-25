Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Betty Joan Hare


1934 - 2020
Betty Joan Hare Obituary
Betty Joan Hare, 86, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:53 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Hearth at Sycamore Village, Fort Wayne where she was a resident since February 2018.

She was born January 12, 1934 in Whitley County, the youngest of 13 children of the late Esta H. and Hazel A. (Engle) Hull. She spent her formative years in Columbia Twp., Whitley County and attended Columbia City High School.

On May 11, 1953 she was united in marriage to Billy Wayne Hare. The couple has always made their home in Columbia City. Bill died December 14, 2019.

Raised on a farm, she had a strong work ethic she carried throughout her life. In addition to being a full-time homemaker, from 1952 to their closing in 1976, she worked as a seamstress for the former Blue Bell, Columbia City. From 1978 to 1985 she worked for Kwick-Mart, Columbia City. In her retirement years she became a full-time babysitter for her grandchildren and other friend's children.

She was a member of the Community Bible Church, Columbia City.

She is fondly remembered as a great cook, especially her cherry cheesecake. She enjoyed gardening and camping with her family. Always patient and kind with her children and grandchildren, they knew the boundaries with just her presence. Betty and Bill were generous to their grandchildren helping with a down payment for their first car or house.

She is survived by a son, Rick (Robin) Hare, Columbia City; three granddaughters, Jaimee (Dean) Cearbaugh, Andrea (Jason) Shields, and Brittany (Brad) Schinnerer; and a grandson, Wesley (Emily) Hare; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia "Tish" (Robert) Allen, Murfreesboro, TN, and Phyllis Hull, Columbia City.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Andy E. Hare; brothers, Treverse, Thurel, Carl, Harry, Don, and Herman Hull; and sisters, Bernice Long, Cleo Adair, and Helen Gross.

The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Nolt Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the .

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 26, 2020
