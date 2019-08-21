|
Betty L. Forrester, 86, of Columbia City, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Miller's at Oak Pointe. Born December 16, 1932 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Russell and Mary (Pence) Schrader.
She graduated from Columbia City High School Class of 1950. On December 24, 1950 she married Richard P. "Dick" Forrester at Oak Grove Church of God, where she was a member at. Following their marriage, Dick's military career moved them several times, including Texas and Florida. They also lived in Auburn from 1966 to 1969 and moved back to Columbia City in 1970. Betty had worked as a Claims Processor at Lincoln Life, retiring Dec. 31, 1992.
Survivors include her sons, Matthew (Andrea) Forrester, of Madison, and Mark (Connie) Forrester, of Columbia City; brother, Michael (Cathy) Schrader, of Columbia City; brother-in-law, Chuck (Eunice) Forrester, of Columbia City; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick Forrester; son, John Scott Forrester; infant son, David Richard Forrester; and an infant brother, Stephen Russell Schrader.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove (Compton) Cemetery. Memorials may be given in her honor to Oak Grove Church of God or Bear Lake Camp. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 21, 2019