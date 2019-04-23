Betty Lee Nettrouer, 74, of South Whitley, died peacefully at her home at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019.

She was born Dec. 11, 1944 in Silver Lake, Ind., a daughter of the late Ford and Dorothy (England) Manuel. Her formative years were spent in Pierceton where she graduated from Pierceton High School in 1963.

On Oct. 2, 1964, she was united in marriage to Carl J. Nettrouer. They made their home in Claypool. In 2015, they moved to South Whitley.

In addition to being a full-time homemaker raising the couple's children, she was employed for 10 years with Parker Industries, Silver Lake in accounts receivable. In 1991, she went to work in accounts receivable for Zimmer, Corporation, Warsaw, retiring in 2009.

Betty cherished her time with family. She enjoyed quilting and assembling jigsaw puzzles. Over the years, she amassed a collection of handbells.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; three sons, Laroy (Tina) Nettrouer, Roann, Brian (Rhonda) Nettrouer, South Whitley, and Dale (Kathy) Nettrouer, Columbia City; seven grandchildren, Chris, Brandon, Shad, Cody, Courtney and Austin Nettrouer and Britney (Rickey, Jr.) Slone; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia (Eugene) Gossman, Orlando, Fla. and Loretta (Scott) Grey, Lexington, S.C.; a brother, Claude (Linda) Manuel, Cape Coral , Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Donna Manuel, Tippecanoe.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Luther Manuel, and a sister, Bonnie McClung.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials in Betty's honor are to the hospice provider of your choice.

Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 23, 2019