Betty Lou (Bakle) Meyers, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on March 10, 2020. She was born June 19, 1927 in Paulding, OH, the daughter of Leo and Ellen (Stasell) Bakle. Her family eventually moved to Whitley County, and Betty graduated from Jefferson Center High School in 1945.
She married Don L. Meyers in 1946. During WW II, Betty worked at GE, Wolf & Dessauer, and graduated from the School of Practical Nursing in Fort Wayne at the age of 50. She enjoyed yard work, sewing and riding her bike. Betty was a very active member and elder at Anthony Wayne First Church of God for 60 years. Her family will always remember her for her quiet strength and devout Christian faith.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her brothers, George and Kenneth Bakle, and her sister, Mary Jane (Bakle) Smith.
She is survived by her five children, Michael L. Meyers (Marilou), Redding, Calif., Suzanne Pletcher (Dave), of Warsaw, Christine L. Joerger (Regis), of Brownsburg, Patrick C. Meyers, of Pierceton, and Stephanie Meyers, of Columbia City; 11 grandchildren, Michele L. Stech, Angela E. Raymer, Matthew R. McClintick, Holly C. Christianson, McKinzie Nance, Kelley S. Kearney, Chad Creager, Joseph L. Meyers, Joshua P. Meyers, Ashley N. Anderson and Benjamin K. Anderson; 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sr. Joan Bakle, School Sisters of Notre Dame.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private burial service will be held at a later date also. Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne or Anthony Wayne First Church of God. Arrangements were entrusted to Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 18, 2020