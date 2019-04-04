Betty Sanders, of Ogden, UT, formerly of Fort Wayne, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Nov. 26, 2018. Betty, born July 13, 1930, to Owen R. and Fern Quinn Zumbrun, was beloved by her family, friends, and neighbors.

She grew up in Whitley County, and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1948. She married Lyman Sanders in 1950 (later divorced) and they raised three daughters, Debby, Cheryl, and Kim. She worked in upscale retail sales for 20 years, first at L.S. Ayres and then at Gantos. Betty took great pride in helping her customers gain confidence and look their best. Betty won multiple awards for her success in sales. Betty enjoyed golf, bridge and ice cream by the pint. She was moved by blues and gospel music. She cherished her family. Betty savored the simple things and loved to laugh. Her laugh could fill up a room. She will be deeply missed. Betty died peacefully in her home, in the presence of her daughter and son-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter, Debby; her son-in-law, Barry; her two granddaughters, Joey (Greg) McNamee and Marina (Elenor) Gomberg; and three great-grandchildren, Cora and Franklin McNamee and Harvey Gomberg.

Betty was preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl and Kim; her brother, Bob Zumbrun; and her sisters, Lois Schrader, Jean Tenney and Annabel Hanna.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Friends may visit the family one hour prior, from 12 - 1 p.m.