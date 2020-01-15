Home

Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Betty Scott


1929 - 2020
Betty Scott Obituary
Betty Scott, age 90, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Columbia City, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Byron Health Center, Fort Wayne. Born on March 28, 1929, in Basin, Wyo., she was the daughter of Willis and Elva (Zehr) Gilmore.

Betty attended Pettisville High School in Pettisville, OH and graduated with the Class of 1947. She then attended courses at Lakeside Hospital in Cleveland, OH, before becoming an x-ray technician. On March 23, 1973, Betty married William Scott in Fort Wayne.

Betty was a member of South Wayne Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion and auxiliary, and Daughters of the Nile. She also enjoyed needlepoint and collecting angels.

Survivors include her daughter Eileen Marks, of Garrett; grandchildren Christopher Marks, of Columbia City, Elizabeth (Brad) Erwin, of Avilla, and Rachelle Burgess, of Fort Wayne; six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Beth LaCross, son Theodore LaCross, husband William Scott, and great-grandson Gavin Marks.

Friends may call on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco, IN.

Memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be made to .

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
