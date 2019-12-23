|
|
Beulah M. Shaffer, 95, formerly of Churubusco, died at 7:19 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at North Ridge Village, Albion. Born January 30, 1924 in Huntertown, IN, she was a daughter of the late George F. and Erma B. (Hippenhammer) Harding.
She is survived by a son and two grandsons, She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer, and a son.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam, US 33 and W400S, Noble County. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 24, 2019