Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah M. Shaffer


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beulah M. Shaffer Obituary
Beulah M. Shaffer, 95, formerly of Churubusco, died at 7:19 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at North Ridge Village, Albion. Born January 30, 1924 in Huntertown, IN, she was a daughter of the late George F. and Erma B. (Hippenhammer) Harding.

She is survived by a son and two grandsons, She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer, and a son.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam, US 33 and W400S, Noble County. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beulah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -