Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
1953 - 2020
Beverley M Moehring Obituary
Beverley M. Moehring, 66, of rural Columbia City, died at 1:18 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 11, 1953 in Reed City, Mich. daughter of the late Marvin and Bernice (Pratt) Sweet. She grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from South Side High School. For the past 30 years, she has lived in rural Columbia City.
She worked 28 years with BRC in Churubusco where she retired in April of 2019 from her supervisor position.
Always enjoying the outdoors, she liked to fish, hunt and camp. Summer weekends were often spent at the area race tracks where she watched local auto racing. She is fondly remembered for her Sunday dinner with family and a good game of euchre. She participated in a euchre club and a bowling league. Partial to her pets, she sadly leaves behind her puppy and three birds.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Bryon) Reed, of Churubusco, and Cynthia (Christopher) Goble, of Kimmell; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Moehring, of Columbia City; her companion of 16 years, Chris Jackson; grandchildren, Cody Boyd, Chayenne (Brandon) Wormcastle, Ashley Davis, Brandon Reed, Edward Reed, Kara Reed, Rebecca Reed, Destiny Baker, Shawn Moehring and Joseph Moehring; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norman (Cathy) Sweet, of Columbia City.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Moehring and a brother, Larry Sweet.
A visitation will be held from 2 pm. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
