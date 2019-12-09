|
Beverly Ann Crawford, 84, a life-long resident of Columbia City, died at 4 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor where she had been a resident since August.
She was born in Columbia City on September 30, 1935, a daughter of the late Cletus D. and Edabelle (Clingerman) Shoda. Growing up in Columbia City, she graduated from Columbia City High School in 1953.
On September 4, 1954, she was united in marriage to Marlin Dick Crawford at Oak Grove Church of God. She and Dick have resided in their Columbia City home all of their 65 years of marriage.
She was employed by Whitley County Consolidated Schools at Mary Raber Elementary School, where she was the cook for 12 years.
Spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren was her passion. She enjoyed crochet and made covered clothing hangers for her family and friends. Known to her friends as the doodad lady, she made Yo-Yo appliques sewing them to sweaters and sweatshirts, which she gave as gifts. She was a life-long member of the Oak Grove Church of God.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dick; a son, Randal L. (Kathy) Crawford and a daughter, Marla A. Crawford, both of Columbia City; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Shoda.
Additionally, she is preceded in death by a brother, Clyde N. Shoda.
A graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Oak Grove Compton Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the Oak Grove Church of God.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 10, 2019