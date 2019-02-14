Beverly D. Hoeppner, 88, formerly of Columbia City, Ind., passed away at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at her home in New Haven. Born June 16, 1930 in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of Ralph and Frieda (Rohlfing) Lahrman.

She graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1948. On May 20, 1950, she married her high school sweet heart, Jerry C. Hoeppner, in Fort Wayne. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Columbia City.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Deborah Hoeppner, of Fort Wayne; sons, Kerry (Karen Heins) Hoeppner, of Key West, Fla., Terry (Martha) Hoeppner, New Haven, and Larry (Chris) Hoeppner, Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Hoeppner in Dec.; and her oldest son, Geary L. Hoeppner.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 709 West Business 30, Columbia City with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Pastor Ross O'Dell will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Nolt Cemetery. Memorial bequests may be given in her memory to Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City.