Billy (Bill) W. Hammond, 85 formerly from Columbia City and resided in Winterhaven FL, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Friday January 31, 2020 at Winterhaven Hospital, Florida. He was born September 24, 1934 to Jesse and Myrtle (Cortright) Hammond in Hartford City, Indiana.
He served in the United States Air Force for 8 years. He was stationed at Castle Air Force in Merced County, California.
While stationed there he was introduced to Clarice K. Moore, daughter of Chester and Ruth (McDonald) Moore. On July 18th, 1958 they were married in Fresno, California. While in the Air Force he was a trained Laboratory Technician.
Upon leaving the Air Force, the family relocated to Muncie, Indiana where he worked at Ball State Hospital as a Lab Tech. Eventually leaving Ball State Hospital to work in LaPorte, Indiana at the hospital there continuing his Lab Technician work, a co-worker transferred to Whitley County Hospital and convinced him to relocate to Whitley County Hospital. After moving to Whitley County in 1969, Bill worked for many years at the hospital before finally deciding to change careers. He was a manager of a local Gas Station until he decided to buy the gas station on Line Street, changing the name to Hammond Oil Company. He owned it until he decided to retire to Florida.
One of his favorite things was playing softball at Morches Park for various teams. He got involved with coaching baseball for his sons at Devol Field. He made a lot of good friends over the years and had a lot of kids that he coached remember him fondly, even into their adult years. He will be remembered as a good father, a good husband, and a good friend.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Clarice Hammond; children Jerrie Hammond-Begue, of Columbia City, Bill (Shelley) Hammond, of Parma Hts, OH, Robin (Tamela) Hammond, of Oviedo, FL; Grandsons, Christopher Begue, Nicholas Begue and Alex Begue; Great Grandson Shawn Begue; Siblings Betty Dodds, of Hartford City, IN, Robert Hammond of, Woodstock, CT, Bud Hammond, of Hastings, MI, Jess Hammond, of Woodstock, GA, Sharon (Tom) Hurley-Alfrey, of Hartford City, and Larry (Debra) Hurley, of Albion, IN.
The family is honoring Bill's final wishes to have no viewing or service.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 11, 2020