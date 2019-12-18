|
Billy Wayne Hare, 85, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:27 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Hearth at Sycamore Village, Fort Wayne where he was a resident since February 2018.
He was born July 8, 1934 in North Manchester, Indiana, a son of the late Orda Odell and Dorothy Marie (Baker) Hare. In 1943, the family moved to Columbia City where Billy attended West Ward School and Columbia City High School.
On December 11, 1952, he entered the U.S. Army, where he served as a Medic in the 120 Engineer Battalion of the 45th Infantry Division during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on December 9, 1955. He earned his GED.
On May 11, 1953 he was united in marriage to Betty Joan Hull. The couple has always made their home in Columbia City.
For 38 years, he was employed by General Electric, Fort Wayne, in the wire mill department retiring in 1990.
He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5586, Columbia City. He also was a member of American Legion Post 98, Columbia City and Post 286, North Manchester, the Loyal Order of Moose, North Manchester, and the Community Bible Church, Columbia City.
A loyal veteran and patriot, he belonged to the Whitley County Korean War Honor guard presenting honors at area veterans' burials. He would often attend funerals for area veterans and helped place flags on veteran's graves each Memorial Day.
His hobbies included restoring bicycles and collecting items of interest. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and, in his younger years, he drove stock cars at local racing events.
He is survived by his wife Betty; a son, Rick (Robin) Hare, Columbia City; three granddaughters, Jaimee (Dean) Cearbaugh, Andrea (Jason) Shields, and Brittany (Brad) Schinnerer; and a grandson, Wesley (Emily) Hare; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia "Tish" (Robert) Allen, Murfreesboro, TN.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, Andy E. Hare; a sister, Bonnie Jean Jones; and two brothers, Joseph Lee Hare, and Teddy Roger Hare.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Nolt Cemetery with the Whitley County Korean War Honor Guard presenting honor. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Korean War Honor Guard.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 19, 2019