Bonita "Bonnie" J. Klenke, 91, of rural Larwill, died at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Bonnie was born March 30, 1928, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Franklin Theodore and Della (Shockey) Rhodes. Her formative years were spent in Fort Wayne. She graduated from South Side High School in 1946.
On April 17, 1948 she was united in marriage to William Edward Klenke. They made their home in Fort Wayne until their retirement years when they moved to rural Whitley County.
She was a volunteer for various projects throughout Whitley County. She enjoyed reading and gardening.
A talented seamstress, she sewed most of her children's clothes during their youth. She was a 4-H leader for ten years. She also enjoyed traveling around the United States.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, William; three daughters, Charlotte R. Dick, and Della M. (Terry) Gose, both of LaGrange, and Kathleen Joyce Klenke, Columbia City; two sons, Keith W. (Linda) Klenke, of New Haven, and Douglas W. (Pam) Klenke, of Holmen, Wis., 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, William Klenke, Jr. and Stuart A. Klenke; three brothers, Daniel, Stephen, and Franklin Rhodes, Jr., and a sister, Patricia Baker.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. on Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Visitation is Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Richland Township Fire Department or One Community, South Whitley.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 16, 2020