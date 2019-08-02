|
Clara Bonnetia "Bonnie" Goudy Hager passed into eternal life on July 1, 2019. Bonnie was born on Jan. 23, 1925 in Lima, OH. She was the second child of George Dewey Goudy and Minnie Walda Goudy. She grew up in Indiana during the Great Depression with four brothers, Dewey, Robert, Ralph and Walter Eugene.
She graduated from Columbia City High School. Following high school, she attended the Ft. Wayne Lutheran Hospital Nursing School through the Cadet Corp program which paid for nurse training in return for service as a military nurse. The war ended before graduation, and she was excused from military service. Through her brother, Dewey, she met his Army-Air Corps buddy, George F. Hager, and they were married in 1947. She was married to George F. Hager for 51 years until his death in 1998.
She then moved to the Washington D.C. area. She frequently returned to Indiana to visit family and to attend her high school and nursing school reunions. Even though she left nursing, Bonnie always retained the caring skills of a nurse, and was loved by many for her thoughtfulness and concern for others.
Bonnie contributed to many good causes. Among other things, she was a quilter with a church group and assisted with fund raising events at her children's schools. Bonnie will always be remembered as a joyful spirit who was devoted to her family and who cherished every moment with her grandchildren.
She was the beloved mother of six children. Additionally, she was the devoted grandmother to 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on July 12, 2019. Arrangements by Gasch's Funeral Home, Hyattsville, Md. Family contact, Bonnie Estes, 412 Lochside Dr. Cary, N.C., 27518.
Published in The Post and Mail on July 27, 2019