1/1
Bonnie Ellen Able
1927 - 2020
Bonnie Ellen Able, 93, formerly of Columbia City, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Peabody Nursing Home. Born September 2, 1927 in South Whitley, she was the daughter of Carl and Lois (Spann) Stoner.
She graduated from South Whitley High School with the Class of 1945. On October 25, 1947, she married Charles Gerry Able. She was a former member of Congregation Christian Church in Collamer, OES in South Whitley, the Ladies Bowling League and National Appaloosa & Quarter Horse Club.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Jon (Debra) Able; sisters, Judith Cordill and Margaret Walters; granddaughter, Jessica Able; grandson, Jason Able; step-granddaughter, Ashlee Westrick-Pratt; step-grandsons, Jordan Mohr and Anthony Westrick; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Caroline; and step-great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Jacob and Anna.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Stoner; mother, Lois Stoner Mallock; husband, Charles Able; infant son, Todd Wade Able; sister, Janet Ruef; and brothers, Tom Stoner and Wade Stoner.
A graveside service for Bonnie will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at South Whitley Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance and preferred by the family. Memorial donations may be given in memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send her family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

Published in The Post and Mail from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
South Whitley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
