More Obituaries for Bonnie Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Jo Love


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Jo Love Obituary
Bonnie Jo Love, 73, of Fort Wayne, died at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born on July 14, 1945 in South Bend, a daughter of the late Paul and Irma (Wallace) Burkus. She grew up in the South Bend area graduating from Greene Twp. High School in 1963.
On June 14, 1985, she was united in marriage to Harold Floyd Love Sr. The couple have always made their home in Fort Wayne.
She was employed by North American Van Lines in the collection department for 40 years.
Bonnie enjoyed country style collectables and has a collection of Longaberger baskets. She and her husband loved their annual trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., which they did for 23 years. She held a special place in her heart for her dog, Stormy.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; a son, Charles D. Hammons, of New Orleans, La.; step-children, Harold F. Love, Jr., of Gainesville, Ga., David W. (Stacie) Love, of Woodburn, Karen (Dennis) Burnworth, of Columbia City, Rex (Dee) Love, of Columbia City and Dennis J. (Teri) Love, of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a sister Patty Hosie, of Westville.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Visitation is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on May 8, 2019
