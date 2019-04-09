Brad Eugene Pressler passed away peacefully on Friday March 29, 2019. He was born Aug. 11, 1952 in Wolf Lake, Ind. to parents Dora Lucile (Method) and Eugene L. Pressler.

Brad held four degrees; BS, MS, JD, and EDS. His passion was teaching and coaching children and young adults. He was a life-long learner and the former principal of Columbia Township in Columbia City.

Brad loved life, his family and the Lord. He did not know a stranger and always shared that he was "too blessed to be stressed!"

His two biggest blessings were his daughter Megan (Pressler) Wolfe and his son Daniel Pressler.

Please join in celebrating his life at the Pressler Family Church of First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Dr., Columbia City, IN from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Please wear bright colors to honor his cheerful spirit! Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 9, 2019