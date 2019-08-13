Home

Bradley Edward "Brad" Gass


1953 - 2019
Bradley Edward "Brad" Gass
Bradley "Brad" Edward Gass of Churubusco, IN, 65, died peacefully on Friday, August 9 at 9:15 p.m. after a brief fight with cancer. He was born August 31, 1953 to Arthur and Shirley (Schey) Gass in Fort Wayne, IN and was the oldest of five.
He graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1971 and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after. It was while he was stationed in Rapid City, SD that he met his beautiful wife to whom he remained married for 45 years. After serving in the military, they moved back to Fort Wayne, where they raised their son.
He is survived by his wife Marianne (Carmody) Gass, originally from Lynn, MA, their son Ian Gass (Angela Larson), his sisters Yvonne Gerbers, Barbara Porter, Vicky Graham, Mary Lou (Blaine) Bennett and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will take place at the family home. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be handling services.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 13, 2019
