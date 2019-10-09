|
|
Bradley E. Hartman, 57, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home. Born July 23, 1962 in Columbia City, he was the son of Herbert D. Hartman and Sharon L. (Knisely) Tucker.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1981 and served in the U.S. Marines. On June 20, 1987, he married Jenny Schnepp. Brad worked for Essex Wire for 18 years, Newell Industrial from 2004-2008 and retired as a saw operator from Reelcraft in 2017.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Jenny Hartman; daughters, Amber (Andrew Fisher) Hartman and Chelsey (Justin) Nicodemus; son, Adam (Christin) Hartman; step-father, Jess McCoy; siblings, Karen (Jim) Hatfield, Kathy Maggard, Rex Hartman, Brian Hartman and Stacey (Keith) Enyeart; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Schnepp; and grandchildren, Emma, Alyssa, Reese, Preston, Brett, Claire, Linlee and Anniston.
He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Herbert (Dorothy "Dot") Hartman; mother, Sharon Tucker; and an infant granddaughter, Caroline Grace Hartman.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Jess McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at South Park Original Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Arbor Day Foundation or plant a tree in Brad's memory. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 10, 2019