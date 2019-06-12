Bradley L. "Brad" Whiteleather, age 65, of Columbia City, passed away at 3:28 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born on Dec. 3, 1953 in Whitley County, he was the son of Dean and Ardith (Miller) Whiteleather

Brad attended Columbia City Joint High School and graduated with the Class of 1972. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. On Nov. 8, 1980 Brad married Christine Andorfer at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church.

Brad worked in building maintenance for the Indiana National Guard Armory. He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening,camping, and watching I.U.Basketball and N.Y. Yankees Baseball.

Survivors include his loving wife Christine, of Columbia City; children Emily Whiteleather and Ryan Whiteleather, both of Columbia City; brothers Rick (Sandy) Whiteleather, of Columbia City, and Neil Whiteleather, of Prestonsburg, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janne Whiteleather

Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Brad will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.

Memorial contributions in memory of Brad may be made to Toys for Tots or Donor's Choice.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence. Published in The Post and Mail on June 12, 2019