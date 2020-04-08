|
Brandon D. Faucett, age 56, of Columbia City, passed away at 4:12 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Born on October 31, 1963 in Clinton County, Indiana he was the son of Barry L. and Wanda J. (Baliff) Faucett.
Brandon attended Churubusco High School and graduated from Eagle Tech Academy with the Class of 1982. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army. On June 5, 1983, Brandon married Laura White at Fort Knox Military Base in Kentucky. He was a member of New Hope Wesleyan Church.
Brandon worked for DHL, Redi-Mix, the American Red Cross and most recently WCCS as a bus driver. He loved taking drives and spending time with his wife and grandchildren. Brandon also loved going to basketball games and had his own words of wisdom to offer others.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Laura Faucett; son Josh (Laura) Faucett; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; father Rev. Barry L. Faucett; siblings Tony (Lori) Faucett, Eric (Darla) Faucett, Traci Baar and Gina Faucett.
He was preceded in death by his mother Wanda J. Faucett.
Due to CDC's large community gathering guidelines, a private funeral service will be held for Brandon's immediate family.
Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Brandon's family prefers memorial gifts be given in memory to his final expenses.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 8, 2020