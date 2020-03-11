Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Collette Murphy


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Collette Murphy Obituary
Brenda Collette Murphy, age 67, of Tri-Lakes, passed away at 2:44 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born on October 14, 1952, in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Franklin and Una (Bowman) Smith.
Brenda attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1971. On November 22, 1969 she married Danny K. Murphy in Michigan. They resided at Tri-Lakes for over fifty years.
Brenda was a wonderful homemaker, caring for her children and grandchildren for most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening and shopping.
Survivors include her son Gregory Murphy, of Columbia City; granddaughters Galeana Murphy, of Columbia City, and Gerica (Jacob Kochnowski) Murphy, of Fort Wayne; great-grandson Daxton Kyle, of Fort Wayne; brother Ed Smith, of Franklin, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Shad Murphy, husband Danny K. Murphy, and brother Jerry Lee Smith.
Funeral services for Brenda will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling two hours prior to service.
Burial in South Park Original Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Danny may be made to the donor's choice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -