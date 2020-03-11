|
|
Brenda Collette Murphy, age 67, of Tri-Lakes, passed away at 2:44 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born on October 14, 1952, in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Franklin and Una (Bowman) Smith.
Brenda attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1971. On November 22, 1969 she married Danny K. Murphy in Michigan. They resided at Tri-Lakes for over fifty years.
Brenda was a wonderful homemaker, caring for her children and grandchildren for most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening and shopping.
Survivors include her son Gregory Murphy, of Columbia City; granddaughters Galeana Murphy, of Columbia City, and Gerica (Jacob Kochnowski) Murphy, of Fort Wayne; great-grandson Daxton Kyle, of Fort Wayne; brother Ed Smith, of Franklin, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Shad Murphy, husband Danny K. Murphy, and brother Jerry Lee Smith.
Funeral services for Brenda will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling two hours prior to service.
Burial in South Park Original Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Danny may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 11, 2020