1/1
Brenda K Rock
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda K. Rock, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home. Born July 4, 1945 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Fred and Ruth (Wineland) Stump.
She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1963. On February 10, 1968, she married John Rock at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church. Brenda retired from Pearson Education. She was a member of Oak Park Church in Fort Wayne and actively participated regularly in church activities.
Brenda will be remembered for her quick smile and generous heart. She was renowned for her warm hugs and a willingness to pitch in and help (unless you were her opponent in cards). Brenda loved to stitch quilts, afghans, shawls, and anything else that caught her eye. She always looked for the silver lining and her generous soul made the world a brighter, happier place.
Brenda is survived by her children, Keli (Casey) Raiford, of Odenton, MD, Jason Rock, of Toledo, OH, and Scott (Nikki) Shoda, of Leo; sisters, Carol Hinton and Wanda Murphy, both of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ruth Stump; step-mother Mildred Stump; husband, John Rock in 2017; sisters, Bonnie Joe Blaire, Dorma Hull and Hazel Derby; and brother, Dick Stump.
Always thinking of others' safety, Brenda's wishes are to have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the online guest book or send Brenda's family online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved