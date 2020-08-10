Brenda K. Rock, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home. Born July 4, 1945 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Fred and Ruth (Wineland) Stump.
She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1963. On February 10, 1968, she married John Rock at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church. Brenda retired from Pearson Education. She was a member of Oak Park Church in Fort Wayne and actively participated regularly in church activities.
Brenda will be remembered for her quick smile and generous heart. She was renowned for her warm hugs and a willingness to pitch in and help (unless you were her opponent in cards). Brenda loved to stitch quilts, afghans, shawls, and anything else that caught her eye. She always looked for the silver lining and her generous soul made the world a brighter, happier place.
Brenda is survived by her children, Keli (Casey) Raiford, of Odenton, MD, Jason Rock, of Toledo, OH, and Scott (Nikki) Shoda, of Leo; sisters, Carol Hinton and Wanda Murphy, both of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ruth Stump; step-mother Mildred Stump; husband, John Rock in 2017; sisters, Bonnie Joe Blaire, Dorma Hull and Hazel Derby; and brother, Dick Stump.
Always thinking of others' safety, Brenda's wishes are to have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
