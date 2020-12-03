Byron Ray Shively, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on December 1, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, IN.
Born on June 3, 1955, to the late James "Joe" and Annabelle (Stickler) Shively, He graduated from Churubusco High School.
He drove truck for many years and was a hard worker. In his younger years he loved tractor pulling and working on his family farm.
Byron is survived by a brother Bradley Shively and many cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by a daughter April Shively, sister Robin Plasterer and his fiance Janet Meyers.
Graveside service will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Church on December 3, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Memorials to Sheets and Childs Funeral Home towards his funeral expenses.
