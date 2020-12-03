1/
Byron Ray Shively
1955 - 2020
Byron Ray Shively, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on December 1, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, IN.
Born on June 3, 1955, to the late James "Joe" and Annabelle (Stickler) Shively, He graduated from Churubusco High School.
He drove truck for many years and was a hard worker. In his younger years he loved tractor pulling and working on his family farm.
Byron is survived by a brother Bradley Shively and many cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by a daughter April Shively, sister Robin Plasterer and his fiance Janet Meyers.
Graveside service will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Church on December 3, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Memorials to Sheets and Childs Funeral Home towards his funeral expenses.
Online Guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in The Post and Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Merriam Christian Chapel Church
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
