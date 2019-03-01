Calvin C. Dunfee, 91, of Columbia City, passed away at 9:19 a.m. his home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was born on Oct. 4, 1927 in Allen County, the son of David Hansel and Estella Clara (Barney) Dunfee.

He attended Larwill and Washington Center Schools through the eleventh grade when he left to join the military and then went on to receive his GED. Calvin spent his lifetime in Whitley and Noble Counties, living in Tunker, Wolf Lake and returning to Columbia City in 1986. He served with the United States Army during WWII. He married Ardilla Kesling on Jan. 7, 1951 in the parsonage of Christian Chapel Church, Merriam.

He worked for the Noble County Surveyors Office for three years, LML Company for 15 years, retiring in 1990. He was a dairy, hog and grain farmer for over 30 years. He played shuffle board at Morsches Park, served as a youth leader at Christian Chapel Church, was a 4H Leader and attended the Etna United Methodist Church Thursday's Men Group. One of Calvin's highlights in recent years was being selected to go on the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana in 2015 with his son Kerry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ardilla Dunfee, Columbia City; two sons, Michael Dunfee, Albion, and Kerry (Judy) Dunfee, Columbia City; four grandchildren, Jon and Jamie Dunfee, Kelly (Josh) Moore and Tony Dunfee; and two great grandchildren, Grace and Gabrielle Dunfee.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Robert, David E. and Edward Dunfee.

Visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Russell Riley of Saturn Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam, with graveside military rites conducted by the Korean War Military Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be given in Mr. Dunfee's memory to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

