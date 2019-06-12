Carl M. Bridegam, 59, of Columbia City, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home. Born Feb. 12, 1960 in Columbia City, he was the son of Marvin and Ellen (Cunningham) Bridegam.

He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1979. On Sept. 28, 1985, he married Debbie Leininger at First Church of God. Carl had worked over 15 years at both Schrader Farms and Reelcraft. He was a member of First Church of God, volunteered with the Thorncreek Township Fire Department for over 20 years, a lifelong 4-H member and was active with the Whitley County 4-H Goat Club Advisory Board.

Survivors include his loving wife, Debbie Bridegam; parents, Marvin and Ellen Bridegam, of Columbia City; children, Danny Bridegam, Jacob Bridegam and Katie (Tanner Moore) Bridegam, all of Columbia City; siblings, Janet (Steve) Shearer, Brian (Lynnette) Bridegam, Nancy Bridegam, Cindy (David) Wakeman and Leon Bridegam, all of Columbia City; his in-laws, Marlin and Marcia Leininger, of Columbia City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Derek Bradley Bridegam on Dec. 1, 2014.

A gathering of family and friends will be 1-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating. He will be laid to rest by his son at Oak Grove (Compton) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Whitley County 4-H Goat Club, I.C.O. Lynnette Bridegam. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on June 12, 2019