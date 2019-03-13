Carl W. Baermann, age 86 of Columbia City, passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Chandler Place, Kendallville. Born on Sept. 8, 1932 in Allen County, he was the son of Carl H. and Rose D. (Spice) Baermann.

Carl attended Fort Wayne Schools and graduated from North Side High School with the Class of 1952 and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. On April 23, 1955 he married Joan E. Westrick in Fort Wayne. He resided in Huntertown until moving to Loon Lake, Columbia City in 1997.

Carl worked at International Harvester, Fort Wayne for 30 years until his retirement in 1985. He attended St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church and was a member of American Legion Post 499, Fort Wayne.

Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Joan Baermann, of Columbia City; children Jan (Steve) Davis, of Fort Wayne, C. Phillip (Deb) Baermann and Kathy (Jr.) Warner, both of LaOtto, Barbara (Dennis) Campbell, of Albion, William Sr. (Kelly) Baermann, of North Manchester, and Mimi (Ron) Lanning, of Butler; grandchildren Jeremy, C. Andrew, Matthew, Brandon, Michael, Thomas, William Jr., Jami, Adam, Nicole, Jessi, Karisa, Eric, Jake, and Alyssa; 27 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Alice Hall and Mary Thompson.

Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carl will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church 315 South Line Street, Columbia City, with calling one hour prior.

Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Carl be made to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church Building Fund or Heartland Hospice.

Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 12, 2019