Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Carol A. Burton


1942 - 2019
Carol A. Burton Obituary
Carol A. Burton, age 77 of Columbia City, passed away at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence. Born on August 8, 1942 in Norwich, NY, she was the daughter of Leo and Grace (Riffle) Wightman.

Carol attended Grover Cleveland High School. She worked in manufacturing for Guardian Glass, Freudenberg, and Union Products. Carol enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, playing handheld solitaire, house cleaning, baking, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children Michael Nimmo, of Logansport, Robert (Pat) Nimmo Sr., of Cromwell, and Susan Lolmaugh, of Columbia City; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, a son, and a daughter.

Friends may call on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Carol will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell, IN.

Memorial contributions in memory of Carol may be made to Columbia City Christian Church of Christ.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
