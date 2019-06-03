Carol Dimmick, 75, of Columbia City, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Born Feb. 14, 1944 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Rolland M. and Katherine E. (Sheets) Kimmell.

She attended Columbia City Joint High School and on Aug. 23, 1960 she married Stephen W. Dimmick. Carol was a devoted housewife and homemaker and a member of the American Legion. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going camping with her family, playing volleyball, competing in bowling, playing bingo, visiting the casinos in Las Vegas and Mt Pleasant, Mich. to play the slot machines.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Dimmick; daughters, Debi (Doug) DeWitt, of Columbia City, and Denise (Santiago "Jimmy") Martinez, of Columbia City; brother, Craig Kimmell, of Lafayette; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Curtis Dimmick; and brother, James Kimmell.

A private family gathering will be held. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on June 1, 2019