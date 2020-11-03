Carol Jean Ferrell, 87, of Columbia City, died peacefully at 5:58 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Miller's Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
She was born September 4, 1933, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Cleo Arthur and Doris Irene (Coe) Ropp. Her formative years were spent in Whitley County, where she graduated from Jefferson Center High School in 1951.
On July 21, 1952, she married Chester Leroy Ferrell. They made their home in Jefferson Twp. Chester died on August 22, 2003. In 2004, Carol moved to Columbia City.
A meticulous bookkeeper, she kept the financial books for their farming operation, Ferrell Farms, and through the years, she worked as a bookkeeper for Raber Elevator and NISPCO.
An active member of Jefferson Chapel United Methodist Church until 2004, she began attending The Chapel, Fort Wayne, with her daughter.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she enjoyed time with the children. Remembered for her great baking skills, she made a delectable angel food cake and the grandkids' favorite, chocolate chip cookies. In her senior years, she liked playing BINGO, euchre, and Sequence. She became the residence's advocate at the care facility to help to get fair treatment for all.
Jean is survived by a son, Brad L. (Angie) Ferrell and a daughter, Brenda J. Smith, both of Columbia City; grandsons, Timothy R. (Emily) Myers, Whitestown, Todd D. (Jessica Garza) Myers, Columbia City; granddaughters, Ashley M. (Stephen) Lent, Columbia City, Amber L. Ferrell, Washington Court House, OH, and Brianna L. Ferrell, Columbia City; a step-granddaughter, Aubree (Logan) Landon, Fort Wayne; five great-grandchildren, one step-great-grandson, and one great-great-grandson.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Ropp and Robert Ropp; and a son-in-law, Kevin Smith.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at Greenlawn Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to The Chapel or Activities c/o Miller's Oak Pointe - Attn: Julie or Angie. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com