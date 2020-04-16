|
|
Carol Jean Kosteck, 69, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home. Born November 8, 1950 in Wolf Lake, she was the daughter of Herschel Evan and Helen Louise (LaRue) Coulter.
She grew up in Columbia City, attended Columbia City Joint High School and graduated with the Class of 1970. On November 11, 1972, she married Stephen Kosteck. Carol was a collector of many things and loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed talking with family and friends and playing volleyball at family gatherings.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Kosteck; children, Diane Roberts, Kris (Amanda) Kosteck and stepson, Jeff Kosteck; sisters, Lois (Carl) Downing and Joy (Walter) Crowder; brother, Russell (Lana) Coulter, of Columbia City; sister-in-law, Linda (Art Miller) Coulter, of Columbia City; step-brother, Paul (Joyce) Coulter, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Jessica, Breann, Brendan, Bridget, Baylie and Noelany; and great-granddaughter, Makayla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Clifford; brother, Michael Coulter; step-sister, Deloris Messman; and step-brother, LeRoy Coulter.
Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends may pay their final respects to Carol by a drive through viewing under the portico at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. All people paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line in the funeral home parking lot. Please visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign her "Tributes" page in place of signing a guest book or to leave her family online condolences.
A private funeral for her immediate family and siblings will be held at the funeral home. Following her burial at Union Township Cemetery, a link will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home's website to view her funeral service. Memorial donations may be made in Carol's honor to Riley Hospital for Children.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 16, 2020