Carol Jean Kyler, 80, of Columbia City, died at 5 a.m. February 6, 2020 at Majestic Care of West Allen where she had resided since March, 2018.
She was born January 12, 1940 in Cleveland Township, Whitley County, a daughter of the late Paul D. and Dorothy L. (Oliver) Kelsey. Her formative years were spent in Cleveland Township where she graduated from South Whitley High School in 1958 after which she attended Beauty College in Fort Wayne.
On June 23, 1963 she was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" J. Kyler. They have always made their home in rural Columbia City.
She began her work career during high school working at the local drug store. After high school she worked for Lincoln Life, Fort Wayne for nine years. Beginning in 1983, Carol worked in the office for Raber Elevator, retiring after 23 years of service.
As a young woman, she was an active member of Whitley Rural Youth where she held several offices and was on the Rural Youth Bowling League. This is where she and her husband, Dick, first met. She was a ten-year 4-H member and was selected to attend 4-H Girl's School at the State Fair. An active member of Extension Homemakers, she held several offices. She took care of administrative affairs for the family farm and fuel business. She was a previous Cub Scout leader. Carol loved to swim, knit, crochet, and make plastic canvas and latch hooked items but, above all else, she loved being involved with her family. Traveling, especially to visit light houses and covered bridges, delighted her. She visited every US state, except three. It was her goal to travel to all of them.
Carol and Dick were members of Oak Grove Church of God where Carol served as church financial secretary, Sunday School teacher, Bible School helper and member of WCSC and MYF. In 2002, they transferred membership to Columbia City United Methodist Church where Carol was active in the church ladies' group and mission committee.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dick; sons, Scott A. (Wendy) Kyler and Todd W. (Tina) Kyler, both of Columbia City; a daughter, Pamela K. (Kevin) Ousley, of Pierceton; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joe (Cindy) Kelsey, of Columbia City.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Gross; three brothers, Dale Kelsey, Keith Kelsey and Glenn "Sam" Kelsey; and a granddaughter, Kelsey Jo Kyler.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to Whitley County 4-H or Columbia City United Methodist Mission Fund.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 11, 2020