Carole A. Kreider, 87, formerly of South Whitley passed away peacefully at 1:38 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester where she had been a resident since September 2018.
She was born July 15, 1932 in Whitley County, Indiana the only daughter of the late Otto H. and Fern (Myers) Leaf. Her formative years were spent in Cleveland Twp. where she graduated from South Whitley High School in 1950.
On September 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Clarence H. Kreider. They have always lived in the South Whitley area.
In addition to being a full-time homemaker, she worked for Passages, Inc. Columbia City for over 23 years as an employment specialist, retiring in 1996.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Clarence; a son, Tod Lynn (Traci) Kreider, South Whitley; a grandson, Tayler E.(Kelli) Kreider, South Whitley and great-grandsons, Kaden Kreider and Kole Kreider.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lee Kreider.
There will be no services. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Memorials in Carole's honor are to Passages, Inc., Columbia City or Collamer Christian Church.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 14, 2020