Carolyn Allegra (King) Fleck
1936 - 2020
Carolyn Allegra (King) Fleck peacefully left her terrestrial existence after a brief battle with cancer. She passed at 12:02 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor of Warsaw at the age of 83.
Born in DeKalb County, Indiana on October 29, 1936, Carolyn grew up in Columbia City one of six children of Harold Dewey King and Henrietta (Packer) King.
In 1958 she married her high school sweet-heart, Jan Lynn Fleck, and were happily married for 62 years.
She welcomed into this world six spirits: Debra, Michael, Julie, Amy, Rebecca and Erin. In her final years Carolyn saw the fruition of her efforts as her family tree branched out with 20 grandchildren which blossomed to 10 great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw and officiated by Brother Jay Bolduc. In keeping with Carolyn's life example, the family asks that in Carolyn's memory no flowers or monetary offerings be made. We encourage you to treat others with kindness, acceptance and love and pay your good fortunes forward to others in need.
Arrangements were entrusted with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
