|
|
Carolyn Ann Rubrake, age 81, of Columbia City, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her residence. Born on November 3, 1938 in Huntington, she was the daughter of Bernard and Maxine (Ray) Bauer.
Carolyn attended Jefferson Center High School and graduated with the Class of 1957. On September 8, 1967, Carolyn married George Albert Rubrake in Columbia City.
She was a lifetime Whitley County resident, a member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Columbia City Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Carolyn enjoyed having fun, garage cleaning and raising cain.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, George Rubrake, of Columbia City; children Jay Wayne (Rose) Rubrake and Paula Michel, both of Columbia City; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings Harry (Penny) Bauer, of South Whitley, Ruth Schaefer, of Harlan, and Charlotte Bowers, of Mountain View, Wyo.
She was preceded in death by her father Bernard Bauer, mother Maxine Welsheimer, step-father Jack Welsheimer, brother Raymond Bauer, and sister Marty Boocher.
A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mizpah Shrine Horse Grounds, 985 North State Road 9, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Carolyn may be made to Parkview Whitley Hospice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 4, 2019