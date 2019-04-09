Carolyn F. Smith, 83, of rural Columbia City, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Auburn, Ind. at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

She was born Sept. 16, 1935 in Noble County, Ind., a daughter of the late Arlie F. and Velma Ruth (Vanderford) Wolfe. When she was five years old, the family moved to the Goose Lake area where she grew up. She graduated from Larwill School in 1953.

Since 1970, she had been a resident of Thorncreek Twp., Whitley County.

She was employed as a bookkeeper for Midwest Florist Supply, Fort Wayne, from 1966 to 1978 after which she worked for 20 years as a secretary in the sales department of Dalton Foundries in Warsaw, retiring in 1998.

In her retirement years, Carolyn enjoyed cross-stitching and was passionate about the Oak Ridge Boys, attending their area concerts. A woman of faith, she was fascinated by the story of Noah's Ark and collected ark figurines. She had visited the replica in Williamstown, Ky. She also collected cardinal figurines.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Dan) Kaiser, of Escondido, Calif., and Linda (Charles) Barber, of Auburn; two sons, Jeffrey (Barbara) Smith, of Peculiar, Mo., and Steven (Christina) Smith, Columbia City; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Susan (William) Busser, of Byron, Ill.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold W. Wolfe, and her former husband, William G. Smith.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13 at Tri-Lakes Baptist Church, 5679 N. Center St., Columbia City. Burial is in Thorn Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Preferred memorials are to Tri-Lakes Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 6, 2019