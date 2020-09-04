It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Carolyn Suzanne Cull, age 64, of Roanoke. She passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital. Carolyn was born on September 15, 1955 to Russell and Martha (Williams) Medley. Her father preceded her in death.
She was united in marriage with her best friend and love of her life, Thomas Michael Cull on May 29, 1982 in Georgetown, Texas. Thomas and her children were her greatest joys. Her life's work was in nursing where she loved, cared and ministered for countless patients throughout her career. She had an LPN, RN from St. Francis, and a BSN from Indiana Wesleyan. Carolyn's family takes comfort in knowing that she is now at home with Jesus. "The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness." Lamentations 3:22-23
Survivors include her husband, Tom Cull, of Roanoke; son, Jim (Shelly) Cull, of Westfield; daughter, Bonnie Dentzer (Mike Hoffman), of Columbia City; daughter, Aimee (Dewayne) Diehl, of Kendallville; daughter, Karen Cull, of Fishers; five grandchildren: Andrew Cull, Kaitlynn Byers, Cassandra Dentzer, Hayley Diehl, Kiara Diehl; one great granddaughter; mother, Martha Medley, of Fort Wayne; brother, Joe (April) Medley, of Fort Wayne; brother, Bill (Donna) Medley, of North Manchester; sister, Brenda (Tony) Boze, of Morristown, Tennessee.
Services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 East 500 South, Churubusco with visitation prior to the service from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Pastor Tim Grable will lead the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting monetary donations to help cover expenses. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. www.hitefuneralhome.com