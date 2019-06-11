|
|
Carrol J. Stiles passed away at 4:15 a.m. on May 29, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. He was born Nov. 15, 1928 in Fort Wayne, the only child of the late Paige L. and Irene M. (Turner) Stiles, and grew up in Washington Township, Whitley County.
He graduated from S.W. High School in 1946, attended Manchester College and Purdue University. He married Lois E. Beard on Dec. 24, 1947.
Survivors include his wife, three children, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren.
Services were Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at the Peabody Chapel with burial at South Whitley Cemetery.
Published in The Post and Mail on June 11, 2019